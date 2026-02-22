Royal Jordanian Tops Oneworld Airlines For On-Time Performance In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra)-- Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) achieved a "new" milestone after ranking first among all carriers in the global Oneworld Alliance of airlines for 2025 in on-time departures and arrivals, posting a record 90.9% punctuality rate, according to data issued by Cirium and officially recognized by the alliance.In a statement Sunday, the airline said it sustained "strong" performance throughout the year, also placing first in the fourth quarter of 2025 with a 90.6% on-time performance (OTP), reflecting operational stability, a steadily improving performance trend, and exceptional efficiency in managing seasonal operational challenges.RJ Vice Chairman and CEO Samer Majali said the ranking underscores the "strength and discipline" of the carrier's operating system, alongside continued investment in talent and performance upgrades to meet passengers' expectations.On its significance, he noted the achievement positions RJ among the global elite in both ground and flight operations, particularly with introduction of a new aircraft fleet described as the "most modern in the region."The airline said its performance also helped reinforce Oneworld's position as the "top" global airline alliance for punctuality in 2025, highlighting RJ's role within the alliance as both a strategic partner and a leading operator in operational efficiency across global networks.The ranking is based on the global on-time performance standard, which counts flights that depart or arrive within 15 minutes of schedule, the statement said, adding that the results reflect the airline's commitment to service quality and to maintaining smooth operations across its network.Additionally, Cirium ranked Royal Jordanian 2nd in the Middle East and Africa for arrival punctuality in 2025, with an on-time rate exceeding 90%, placing it among the world's top five airlines on one of the industry's most influential performance indicators.