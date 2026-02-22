Fils Al Reef Powers 131 New Homes, Sites Worth JD652,000 In January

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) – The Higher Steering Committee for the Fils Al Reef programme in Jordan, in a meeting chaired by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, approved the lists of homes and sites that benefit from electricity connections in January.Under the decision, a total of 131 homes and sites were connected to the grid at a cost of JD652,000.In a press statement on Sunday, Kharabsheh stated the committee approved a group of projects and sites to be powered under the programme.Kharabsheh added that these new beneficiaries include residential areas and economic activities, following the expansion of the service under the amended criteria for electricity connection.In turn, Director of the Ministry's Electricity and Rural Electrification Directorate, Hisham Momani, presented the details of the decisions, which cover residential blocks of five houses outside the designated urban planning zones at a cost of JD142,000.Momani said the lists also include blocks of at least three houses at a cost of JD51,000, as well as detached houses located outside the designated urban planning zones and benefiting from existing networks at a cost of JD41,000.According to Momani, the lists also serve a segment of low-income families within the designated urban planning zones in the electricity companies' concession areas at a cost of JD4,000, as support for people with limited income.Within the framework of supporting livestock and agricultural production, support included poultry, cattle, sheep, and fish farms in poverty-stricken areas outside the designated urban planning zones at a cost of JD35,000 and farms with artesian wells at a cost of JD36,000, contributing to enhancing food security and self-reliance.The step also contributed JD292,000 to support productive, industrial, and investment projects in poverty-stricken areas outside the designated urban planning zones, provided that job opportunities are created for Jordanians residing in the project area.The approved projects included lighting roads en route cemeteries worth JD6,000 to make it easier for citizens at night and provide electricity to projects in government sectors, agricultural cooperatives, and charitable organizations at a value of JD39,000.In the field of alternative energy, the committee approved installation of grid-connected solar photovoltaic systems for 6 homes for low-income households and beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund, aimed to reduce their monthly energy bills and improve their economic situation.