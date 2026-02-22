403
Kuwait DM Congratulates Saudi Counterpart On Founding Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to counterpart in Saudi Arabia Khaled bin Salman Al-Saud on occasion of the Kingdom's Founding Day.
The Ministry of Defense mentioned in a statement that Minister Al-Sabah relayed his best wishes of further progress and prosperity of the leadership of Saudi Arabia and its people. (end)
