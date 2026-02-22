Anurag Kashyap Slams 'The Kerala Story 2' As Propaganda, Questions Controversial Beef Scene

Anurag Kashyap slammed 'The Kerala Story 2', calling it propaganda and nonsense. He criticized the controversial beef-feeding scene, questioning its authenticity, and urged audiences to protect Kerala's secular values.

Like its predecessor, 'The Kerala Story 2' has stirred controversy. Anurag Kashyap slammed the film as propaganda and a greedy attempt to mislead audiences, particularly criticizing the disturbing beef-feeding scene involving a Hindu woman.

Reacting to the trailer, Kashyap questioned the scene's authenticity, asking,“Does anyone feed beef like that?” He labeled the film nonsense and accused it of pushing a hidden agenda, intensifying debates on its content across media and social platforms.

At Kochi, Kashyap described the movie as terrible and propaganda. He mocked the beef scene, comparing it to a khichdi being served absurdly, reinforcing his stance that the film lacks credibility and moral responsibility.

Kashyap urged audiences to uphold Kerala's secular values, warning against spreading misinformation that could weaken communal harmony. He emphasized the role of viewers in rejecting content that misrepresents societal norms.

The original film had already sparked political uproar, with CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemning it for allegedly spreading hatred against the state and threatening its secular tradition, calling for careful scrutiny of such portrayals.

CM Vijayan stressed collective responsibility to reject attempts to depict Kerala as a hub of terrorism, highlighting the state's history of religious harmony and leadership in sustainable development, countering the narrative portrayed in the controversial film.