India A Women Clinch ACC Rising Stars Title With 46-Run Win

India A Women showcased a dominant performance to clinch the summit clash against Bangladesh, winning by 46 runs in a high-intensity encounter to lift the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars title on Sunday. An unbeaten 51 from Tejal Hasabnis and a crucial 36 from captain Radha Yadav guided India A to a respectable total; bowlers delivered a clinical display to seal the victory.

India A's Innings

Batting first, India A made a decent score of 134/7 in 20 overs. Openers Nandini Kashyap (8 off 15 balls, with one four) and Vrinda Dinesh (19 off 17 balls, with four boundaries) couldn't convert their start. Anushka Sharma (8 off 12 balls, with one four) and Minnu Mani (0) also fell cheaply. However, middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 51 off 34 balls, with three fours and two sixes, and captain Radha Yadav (36 off 30 balls, with three fours and one six) helped India A Women cross the 130-run mark.

For Bangladesh, captain Fahima Kahtun took a brilliant four-wicket haul (4/25). Farjana Easmin (1/30) and Fatema Jahan Sonia (1/19) were also among the wicket-takers.

Bangladesh's Chase

Chasing 135, Bangladesh opener Ishma Tanjim was dismissed for three off five deliveries by Saima Thakor. Wicketkeeper-batter Shamima Sultana (20 off 16 balls, with three fours), Sarmin Sultana (18 off 29 balls, with one four), Sadia Akter (10 off 15 deliveries, with one four), and captain Fahima Khatun (14 off 11 deliveries, with one four) played fighting knocks.

However, a brilliant display of bowling performance by the India A side bundled out Bangladesh for just 88 runs in 19.1 overs. The Radha Yadav-led team won the summit clash by 46 runs. For India, Sonia Mendhiya (2/21) and Tanuja Kanwer (2/11) picked up two wickets each. Saima Thakor (1/11), Minnu Mani (1/17), and Radha Yadav (1/16) scalped one wicket apiece. Prema Rawat took a three-wicket haul (3/12).

Player of the Match

India's Tejal Hasabnis was named Player of the Match for her brilliant half-century. (ANI)

