From Congress' Shirtless Stir To Washing The Flag: When Political Protests Go Off-Script

Political protests often follow expected scripts, but some moments-like shirtless youth demonstrators-stand out. Here are six times protests took surprising turns and captured widespread attention.

Youth Congress activists stripped shirts in protest, drawing attention to dissent over policies at AI Impact Summit 2026. The unexpected action sparked widespread reactions online and offline.

Protesters used umbrellas to shield themselves from tear gas, turning them into a symbol of resistance. The movement demanded democratic reforms and greater autonomy from China.

Led by Leymah Gbowee, women launched a sex strike to push for peace during Liberia's civil war. The movement became a powerful example of non-violent resistance influencing political change.

Activists planted flowers in potholes to creatively highlight poor road maintenance. The quirky protest drew attention while pressuring authorities to fix civic infrastructure.

Peruvians gathered in Lima to wash their national flag as a symbolic protest against corruption. The act reflected public anger and a call to cleanse governance during Alberto Fujimori's rule.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono turned their honeymoon into a protest by staying in bed and inviting media discussions on peace. The unusual act became a global anti-war symbol during the Vietnam era.