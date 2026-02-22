Gujarat Tourists Seen Abusing Local Staff At Arunachal Resort, Video Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

A viral video showing tourists from Gujarat arguing with staff at Mishmi Hills Resort in Anini, Arunachal Pradesh, has sparked widespread debate. The dispute reportedly began after guests were told outside food was not allowed.

A stay at a scenic resort in Arunachal Pradesh has sparked widespread debate after a video allegedly showing tourists arguing with staff went viral on social media. The clip is said to show a group of visitors from Gujarat verbally confronting employees at Mishmi Hills Resort in Anini, located in Dibang Valley.

The incident reportedly took place on February 20. The footage circulating online shows men and women walking around the property and shouting at staff members. Other guests at the resort were seen stepping in to calm the situation and support the employees.

According to local accounts, the disagreement started after the visitors were informed about the resort's rule that outside food and beverages are not allowed inside the premises. Resort staff reportedly explained the policy politely and in the presence of other staff members and the group's driver.

The rule, the management said, is a standard hospitality practice followed to maintain hygiene, safety and operational standards. Despite this, the situation allegedly escalated into a heated confrontation on the property.

Following the online backlash, the resort management released a detailed public appeal on Instagram. The statement said the team had always welcomed guests from across India and the world and had worked to promote cultural exchange, respect and harmony through tourism.

Disclaimer: This video contains abusive and offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rezina Mihu (@rezinamihu)

The management said that while they have faced isolated incidents of rude behaviour in the past, the events of February 20 crossed acceptable limits. They alleged that the group engaged in disrespectful behaviour and caused damage to property. The statement also claimed that the visitors tried to pressure staff by mentioning influential connections with prominent corporate figures and organisations, including Reliance Industries Limited.

The resort emphasised that the local community takes pride in being peace-loving and respectful and urged visitors to treat staff with dignity.

The viral clip drew strong reactions across social media platforms. Many users expressed concern over the alleged behaviour and called for action. Some comments demanded legal steps and suggested that hotels in the region should take a firm stand against misconduct by guests.

Others highlighted the reputation of the resort and the people of Anini for hospitality and warmth. Several users who had previously stayed at the property shared positive experiences and said the staff are known for being polite and helpful.

A number of comments emphasised that tourism should be based on mutual respect. Users said travellers must behave responsibly and remember they are guests in a new place and culture.

However, a few reactions also called for caution, noting that the full context of the incident is not publicly known and that any action should follow proper legal and factual review.

The incident has sparked wider debate about tourist behaviour, cultural sensitivity and respect for local communities, especially in remote regions. Some online users said the Northeast is known for its welcoming nature and that such incidents risk damaging trust between visitors and local residents.

Others warned against generalising or targeting any group, stressing that individual behaviour should not define entire communities. Calls for calm and responsible discussion were also seen across comment sections.

Video continues to circulate widely

The footage continues to circulate online, drawing attention and debate. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the matter. The resort management has reiterated its commitment to hospitality and safety while urging all visitors to follow rules and treat staff respectfully.

Disclaimer: This video contains abusive and offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised

Residents and resort owners in #Anini have expressed shock and disappointment after a video surfaced showing alleged disrespectful behaviour by tourists from #Gujarat at a local resort in #DibangValley district district, which borders China, is known for its warm tribal... twitter/Vqh43XD89f

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) February 22, 2026

The incident has become a talking point about responsible travel, respect for local rules and the importance of maintaining dignity in public spaces.