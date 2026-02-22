Florida State University Football Press Conference Honoring 25-Year Death Anniversary Of Devaughn Darling

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Devard Darling, former NFL player and Florida State University football alumnus, will return to Tallahassee on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his twin brother Devaughn Darling's passing with a community blood drive, commemorative press conference, memorial walk, and bubble release.

Devaughn Darling died during spring conditioning at Florida State University on Feb. 26, 2001. His death drew national attention to athlete safety and helped prompt policy changes for student-athletes, including more rigorous approaches to medical screening and awareness of pre-existing conditions.

Hosted near Devaughn's memory tree by the football facility, the event will be held in partnership with OneBlood and the Sickle Cell Foundation of Leon County. Organizers are aiming for 53 blood donors in honor of Devaughn's jersey number.

“As we gather at his memory tree for a bubble release, we will not only remember my brother; we will celebrate the impact of his life. My brother rests eternally in his #53 Seminole jersey, and I will forever live and breathe Nole-blooded,” said Darling, founder of the As One Foundation.



February 26, 2026

Event Schedule:

10:00 a.m.- Blood Drive Starts

11:30 a.m. Walk from the unconquered statue to the Devaughn Darling Memory Tree

11:45 a.m. – Press Arrive

12:00 p.m.- Press Conference starts at the Memory Tree

12:30 p.m.- Walk to Blood Drive Bus

1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. - Raffle and Blood Drive

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY VISITORS CENTER, 288 Champions Way Tallahassee, FL 32304

VISUALS: Visuals and additional content are available here Dropbox

MEDIA CONTACT: Alexandria Green-Jones (AG Media Agency)... or 703-789-5133 cell 832-545-1359 backup cell



We are proud to partner with OneBlood and the Sickle Cell Foundation of Leon County for this meaningful day.

Our goal next Thursday is 53 blood donors, honoring his jersey number.

About As One Foundation. Founded by former NFL player Devard Darling, the As One Foundation is committed to empowering athletes and communities through education, awareness, and prevention related to sickle cell trait complications and sickle cell disease. Through advocacy, programming, and community partnerships, the foundation works to ensure families have the knowledge and resources needed to help prevent avoidable tragedies.