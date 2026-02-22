Delhi BJP Leaders Listen To PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Programme At 1,350 Shakti Kendras

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, on Sunday, listened to the 131st episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" programme at 1,350 Shakti Kendras along with local citizens, a party leader said.

Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra listened to the radio show at polling booth-38 in Siddharth Nagar Ward along with Mayur Vihar BJP District President Vijendra Dhama and local party workers.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Malhotra said that in Sunday's programme, the Prime Minister highlighted India's progress in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the country's growing global role through the 'AI Impact Summit'.

He added that India is rapidly advancing in technological innovation and fulfilling the vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he added.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's message on digital fraud and cyber security, Union Minister Malhotra said that awareness is extremely important in the digital age.

He appealed to citizens to remain vigilant during online transactions and to follow cyber security guidelines.

On the motivational message delivered to students, he said that the Prime Minister emphasised that marks alone are not the measure of success in life; rather consistent hard work and self-confidence form the true foundation of achievement.

"This message is highly encouraging for students appearing in examinations," Union Minister Malhotra added.

"BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri listened to the "Mann Ki Baat" programme in Madangir at Pushp Vihar Ward, along with local BJP workers," a Delhi BJP statement said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, who is currently on a visit to Assam, listened to the Prime Minister's "Mann Ki Baat" along with BJP National Vice-President and MP Baijayant Panda and others.

Former Delhi BJP President and Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay listened to the Prime Minister Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" programme at polling booth-80 in Hauz Khas Ward along with local Mandal office bearers.

Nangloi legislator Manoj Shokeen and Delhi Convenor of the "Mann Ki Baat" programme Rajan Tiwari listened to the monthly radio programme at the Atal Canteen in Jwalapuri along with Naresh Ahern, local citizens, and BJP workers.

Former Delhi Minister Rajendra Gupta listened to the "Mann Ki Baat" programme in Greater Kailash Ward along with Municipal Councillor Anjum Mandal and local party workers.