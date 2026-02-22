403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Makes Tiny Payment Amid UN Financial Strain
(MENAFN) The United States has contributed $160 million toward the more than $4 billion it reportedly owes the United Nations, marking the first payment since President Donald Trump returned to office.
The UN is grappling with a deepening financial crisis, while the US president has placed his Gaza Board of Peace in a supervisory role over the global organization. Some analysts have cautioned that this initiative could weaken the UN’s effectiveness.
The latest payment was described by a UN spokesperson as a “partial payment of its past dues.”
This contribution represents only a small portion of the $2.19 billion the US is said to owe for the UN’s regular budget and $2.4 billion for current and prior peacekeeping operations. The United States accounts for roughly 95% of overdue contributions to the UN’s regular budget, according to the spokesperson.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the organization faces a potential crisis that could result in “imminent financial collapse” unless member countries fulfill their mandatory payments or the UN restructures its financial systems.
Last year, the US, the UN’s largest financial contributor, reduced voluntary funding to multiple programs and scaled back aid as part of the Trump administration’s ‘America First’ strategy. In December, Washington pledged $2 billion for UN humanitarian programs, cautioning the organization to “adapt or die.” By comparison, US contributions in 2024 totaled $14.1 billion.
The UN is grappling with a deepening financial crisis, while the US president has placed his Gaza Board of Peace in a supervisory role over the global organization. Some analysts have cautioned that this initiative could weaken the UN’s effectiveness.
The latest payment was described by a UN spokesperson as a “partial payment of its past dues.”
This contribution represents only a small portion of the $2.19 billion the US is said to owe for the UN’s regular budget and $2.4 billion for current and prior peacekeeping operations. The United States accounts for roughly 95% of overdue contributions to the UN’s regular budget, according to the spokesperson.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the organization faces a potential crisis that could result in “imminent financial collapse” unless member countries fulfill their mandatory payments or the UN restructures its financial systems.
Last year, the US, the UN’s largest financial contributor, reduced voluntary funding to multiple programs and scaled back aid as part of the Trump administration’s ‘America First’ strategy. In December, Washington pledged $2 billion for UN humanitarian programs, cautioning the organization to “adapt or die.” By comparison, US contributions in 2024 totaled $14.1 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment