U.S. Military Hits Drug-Trafficking Vessel in Eastern Pacific

U.S. Military Hits Drug-Trafficking Vessel in Eastern Pacific


2026-02-22 06:42:07
(MENAFN) The US military launched a strike Friday against a vessel allegedly conducting narcotics smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) confirmed.

The operation was executed by Joint Task Force Southern Spear under the direct orders of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, targeting a vessel authorities say was actively running drugs through one of the region's most notorious trafficking corridors.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," SOUTHCOM said on X, the US social media platform.

No further details regarding the nationality of those killed or the type of vessel targeted have been released.

