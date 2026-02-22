403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Urges Restraint Ahead of Far-Right Rally in Lyon
(MENAFN) Emmanuel Macron urged restraint on Saturday as a rally is set in Lyon to commemorate far-right activist Quentin Deranque, whose death has heightened political tensions in the country.
The 23-year-old died from head injuries sustained during clashes between radical left and far-right supporters at a demonstration opposing a politician from the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) last week. The rally, organized by ultra-nationalist and far-right groups, is expected to draw 2,000 to 3,000 participants, with authorities bracing for potential confrontations with left-wing demonstrators.
Speaking at a farming trade fair in Paris, Macron emphasized the importance of maintaining order. "In the Republic, no violence is legitimate," he said. "There is no place for militias, no matter where they come from." He added that the government would convene next week to address "violent action groups" in response to the fatal beating, which has exacerbated political divides ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
Ahead of the event, some Lyon residents along the march route secured the ground-floor windows of their homes in anticipation of unrest. Local resident Jean Echeverria, 87, reflected on the situation: "At my age, I'm not going to play the tough guy. If I have to go out somewhere, I'll avoid the places where they're marching. They'll just keep fighting each other, it'll never end. Between the extreme of this and the extreme of that, it's non-stop."
Two of Deranque’s friends organized the official call for the march, but according to the family’s lawyer, Fabien Rajon, Deranque’s parents will not attend. They have urged participants to proceed "without violence" and "without political statements."
The 23-year-old died from head injuries sustained during clashes between radical left and far-right supporters at a demonstration opposing a politician from the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) last week. The rally, organized by ultra-nationalist and far-right groups, is expected to draw 2,000 to 3,000 participants, with authorities bracing for potential confrontations with left-wing demonstrators.
Speaking at a farming trade fair in Paris, Macron emphasized the importance of maintaining order. "In the Republic, no violence is legitimate," he said. "There is no place for militias, no matter where they come from." He added that the government would convene next week to address "violent action groups" in response to the fatal beating, which has exacerbated political divides ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
Ahead of the event, some Lyon residents along the march route secured the ground-floor windows of their homes in anticipation of unrest. Local resident Jean Echeverria, 87, reflected on the situation: "At my age, I'm not going to play the tough guy. If I have to go out somewhere, I'll avoid the places where they're marching. They'll just keep fighting each other, it'll never end. Between the extreme of this and the extreme of that, it's non-stop."
Two of Deranque’s friends organized the official call for the march, but according to the family’s lawyer, Fabien Rajon, Deranque’s parents will not attend. They have urged participants to proceed "without violence" and "without political statements."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment