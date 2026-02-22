403
Trump Directs Nationwide Review of Potential Voter Fraud
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to conduct a nationwide review of possible voter fraud involving naturalized citizens, according to reports citing an internal memo.
The initiative instructs DHS to identify cases in which individuals may have registered to vote or cast ballots before officially becoming US citizens.
The effort is framed as part of enforcing federal election laws and increasing oversight of voter registration data, aligning with the administration’s broader hardline policies on immigration and election integrity.
Last week, Trump warned of federal intervention in certain state elections over concerns that noncitizens may have voted illegally. The president also announced plans for an executive order requiring voter identification in the midterm elections, declaring that Voter ID will be implemented “whether approved by Congress or not!”
The memo directs DHS offices to review both open and closed voter fraud investigations, flagging any individuals who later became naturalized citizens. Investigators are also required to report instances where they decide not to pursue charges. The directive falls under the Identity and Benefit Fraud Unit, which the memo reportedly describes as “designed to identify, investigate, and disrupt activities that undermine the integrity of federal, state, and local elections and ensure compliance with applicable election laws.”
