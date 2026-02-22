403
Thousands Rally in Lyon for Slain Far-Right Figure
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Lyon on Saturday to pay tribute to a far-right activist whose death has intensified political strains across France. Authorities maintained a strong security presence throughout the event amid concerns about possible unrest.
Participants — many dressed in black, with some wearing face coverings — walked through the southeastern city carrying flowers and signs featuring images of Quentin Deranque.
Placards displayed messages such as "justice for Quentin" and "the extreme left kills".
The 23-year-old died after sustaining severe head injuries during confrontations between far-right supporters and radical left activists. The clashes occurred on the fringes of a protest held in opposition to a politician from La France Insoumise (LFI) in Lyon the previous week.
Local officials estimated that at least 3,200 people attended the march. In anticipation of possible violence, security forces deployed significant resources, including surveillance drones.
Earlier in the day, President Emmanuel Macron called for restraint, urging "everyone to remain" calm. He announced that the government would convene in the coming week to examine the issue of "violent action groups" following the fatal assault, which has deepened divisions between left- and right-wing factions ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
"In the Republic, no violence is legitimate," said Macron, who cannot seek another term due to France’s two-term presidential limit.
The demonstration concluded without major confrontations. However, police reported that an egg was thrown from a building along the route, and one individual was taken into custody for possessing a knife and a hammer.
Authorities indicated that further arrests could follow as investigators review footage circulating online that appears to show Nazi salutes, racist remarks, and homophobic insults during the procession.
Along parts of the march route, some residents displayed banners from their windows reading "Lyon is antifa" or "Love is greater than hate".
Earlier tributes were held at the church Deranque had attended before his death, and his portrait was displayed on the exterior of the administrative headquarters of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region.
