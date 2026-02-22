403
NASA to Launch Crewed Moon Mission in March
(MENAFN) NASA has locked in an early March target to send four astronauts beyond Earth's orbit and around the Moon — the most ambitious human spaceflight in more than half a century, marking the farthest any crew has ventured into deep space since Apollo's final lunar mission in 1972.
The Artemis II mission will carry its crew on a sweeping 10-day voyage around the far side of the Moon before returning to Earth, serving as a critical proving ground for a future lunar landing under the broader Artemis program, which was first set in motion in 2017.
NASA confirmed March 6 as the earliest possible launch date after engineers successfully completed a wet dress rehearsal at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida — the second full fueling and countdown simulation to clear that critical milestone — clearing the path for one of the most historically significant departures in modern space exploration.
