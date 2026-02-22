403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio Denies Claims of Tense Ties between US, Europe
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that dialogue among sovereign nations remains a fundamental component of international stability, pushing back against narratives suggesting strained relations between Washington and its European allies.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Rubio argued that diplomatic contact should not be misconstrued as weakness or concession. Instead, he framed state-to-state engagement as a pragmatic necessity in managing geopolitical tensions and shared global risks.
His comments followed a question regarding European leaders maintaining contact with China. Rubio responded that exchanges between major powers are routine and do not undermine allied coordination.
“We expect nation-states to interact with one another. In the end, we expect nation-states to act in their national interest. I don't think that is excluded. That in no way runs counter to our desire to work together on things that we share in common or threats we face in common. But I don't think visiting Beijing or meeting with the Chinese is on the contrary,” he said.
Rubio further emphasized that sustained communication between global powers is critical to reducing the risk of escalation.
“It would be irresponsible” for leading nations not to maintain relations and discuss disagreements, he said, stressing the importance of efforts “to the extent possible, avoid unnecessary conflict.” He acknowledged that differences will persist but noted that cooperation should focus on overlapping interests, adding, "those are the areas that I hope we can work together on.”
Addressing speculation of a widening rift between the United States and Europe, Rubio dismissed claims of a rupture. He cited ongoing military coordination, intelligence-sharing arrangements, and economic partnerships as evidence of continued alignment.
He also referenced the sustained presence of US forces in Europe under NATO commitments, underscoring Washington’s continued role in the continent’s security architecture.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Rubio argued that diplomatic contact should not be misconstrued as weakness or concession. Instead, he framed state-to-state engagement as a pragmatic necessity in managing geopolitical tensions and shared global risks.
His comments followed a question regarding European leaders maintaining contact with China. Rubio responded that exchanges between major powers are routine and do not undermine allied coordination.
“We expect nation-states to interact with one another. In the end, we expect nation-states to act in their national interest. I don't think that is excluded. That in no way runs counter to our desire to work together on things that we share in common or threats we face in common. But I don't think visiting Beijing or meeting with the Chinese is on the contrary,” he said.
Rubio further emphasized that sustained communication between global powers is critical to reducing the risk of escalation.
“It would be irresponsible” for leading nations not to maintain relations and discuss disagreements, he said, stressing the importance of efforts “to the extent possible, avoid unnecessary conflict.” He acknowledged that differences will persist but noted that cooperation should focus on overlapping interests, adding, "those are the areas that I hope we can work together on.”
Addressing speculation of a widening rift between the United States and Europe, Rubio dismissed claims of a rupture. He cited ongoing military coordination, intelligence-sharing arrangements, and economic partnerships as evidence of continued alignment.
He also referenced the sustained presence of US forces in Europe under NATO commitments, underscoring Washington’s continued role in the continent’s security architecture.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment