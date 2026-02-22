403
Experts Warn: El Niño Set to Upend Human Survival
(MENAFN) As the El Niño weather phenomenon continues to drive global temperatures to record highs, health experts and climate scientists are sounding the alarm: without swift and decisive preventive action, heat-related illness and death may become the "new normal" for populations across the world.
A peer-reviewed study published in Nature Climate Change by researchers at Nanyang Technological University and City University of Hong Kong offers some of the starkest evidence yet of El Niño's lethal reach. Drawing on mortality data spanning 1960 to 2022 across 10 Pacific Rim countries and regions, the study found that average death rates fell by 2.1% once El Niño's effects fully dissipated — a figure that underscores the direct human cost of the recurring climate event.
The research also revealed that El Niño's impact on mortality is not evenly distributed. People under the age of 30 showed the strongest statistical response, a pattern researchers linked to heightened exposure to extreme heat and elevated air pollution levels among younger populations.
The economic scale of those losses has grown dramatically over decades. The 1982–1983 El Niño episode generated an estimated life expectancy loss valued at $2.6 trillion. By the 1997–1998 event, that figure had surged to $4.7 trillion — a trajectory that researchers say reflects both a warming baseline and expanding global population exposure.
Levent Kurnaz, director of the Bogazici University Center for Climate Change and Policy Studies, told Anadolu that in the absence of broader climate change, El Niño alone would push global average temperatures approximately 0.1 to 0.2 degrees above normal. Compounded by the ongoing warming trend, however, the phenomenon can drive temperatures to record-breaking extremes — particularly during August and September. Kurnaz pointed to Libya as a grim illustration, recalling that around 13,000 people perished in conditions tied to rising temperatures and abnormally warm sea surfaces.
Medical professionals are equally alarmed. Tarik Mecit of Biruni University Faculty of Medicine warned that heat-related illnesses are on an upward trajectory. If adequate precautions are not taken, such conditions and deaths could become the "new normal," as heatwaves grow more frequent and intense, nighttime temperatures fail to fall sufficiently and the human body has less opportunity to recover, he said.
Mecit identified the most vulnerable groups as adults over 65, frail or socially isolated elderly individuals managing chronic illnesses, and infants and young children. Outdoor workers — spanning agriculture, construction, security, and delivery services — face particularly elevated risks. Even young and otherwise healthy individuals can experience heat exhaustion, heatstroke, arrhythmias and acute kidney injury under prolonged exposure, he cautioned.
The phenomenon at the center of these warnings takes its name from centuries of lived experience. El Niño — Spanish for "little boy" or "boy child" — was originally coined by Peruvian and Ecuadorian fishermen who observed warm ocean currents arriving near Christmas, currents that devastated their catches and disrupted coastal livelihoods long before the modern scientific community began tracking their global reach.
