Bulandshahr Horror: Father Urges Son To Shoot Celebratory Firing Leaves 8-Year-Old Critical (WATCH)

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr turned tragic after an eight-year-old boy standing on the terrace of a house was critically injured in celebratory firing.

According to reports, the incident occurred during a wedding function in the locality where guests were celebrating. Amid the festivities, a man allegedly opened fire as part of celebratory gunfire. The bullet travelled upward and struck the child, who was on the terrace (upper floor) of a nearby house.

UP – Bulandshahr: Firing during wedding ceremony, 9-year-old Kid Riyansh Soni who was standing on the roof got sh@t in the jaw, child is on twitter/2JwzKKeGdB

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 21, 2026

The boy, Reyansh sustained a severe injury to his jaw and collapsed immediately, causing panic in the area. Family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors said his condition is critical and he is undergoing treatment.

Police reached the spot after being alerted and registered a case against the accused. Officials said an investigation is underway to identify the person who fired the shot and to determine whether the weapon used was licensed.

Authorities confirmed that the child was not part of the immediate celebration area but was on the terrace when he was hit, highlighting the unpredictable and dangerous nature of celebratory firing.

Local residents expressed anger over the incident, stating that such reckless acts continue despite strict laws and repeated warnings. Police have reiterated that celebratory firing is illegal and can lead to serious consequences, including loss of life.

The incident has cast a shadow over the wedding celebrations, turning a moment of joy into tragedy. Officials have assured strict action against those responsible, while the focus remains on the child's recovery.

Further investigation is ongoing.