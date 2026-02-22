Madhuri Dixit's Japan Vacation: Poses Like A Japanese Doll With Husband (PHOTOS)

Bollywood's iconic 'Dhak-Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit, is enjoying a vacation in Japan. She shared photos on Instagram, showing romantic moments with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, while taking a well-deserved break from work.

Madhuri Dixit shared photos from her Japan vacation on Instagram. She wrote - Fuji: A scene from the summit of a volcano filled with traditions, temples, snow, and samurai. #japandiaries #japandiaries2026.

During the vacation, Madhuri Dixit looked like a Japanese doll, elegantly dressed in a traditional kimono, perfectly capturing the essence of Japan's cultural attire while enjoying her holiday with her husband.

On her Japan trip, Madhuri Dixit was spotted posing lovingly with her husband, Shriram Nene. The couple held hands, sharing sweet moments while exploring the scenic beauty of Japan together.

Just so you know, Madhuri Dixit is one of Bollywood's top actresses. She had several flop films early in her career, but her movie Tezaab with Anil Kapoor made her a star overnight.

Madhuri Dixit is still active in acting. However, she appears in fewer films now. Her web series 'Maa Bhen' will soon be streaming on Netflix.