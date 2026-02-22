Car Hits Biker While Overtaking In Kerala's Edathua, Viral Video Shows Shocking Impact (WATCH)

A youth suffered serious injuries after a car overtook on a two-way road and collided with his motorbike in Kerala's Edathua area. CCTV footage shows the overtake near a zebra crossing and curve in a busy market zone.

A road accident in the Edathua area of Kerala has left a young man seriously injured after a car collided with his motorbike. The crash happened on a two-way road in a busy market area. The injured biker was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police are expected to examine the CCTV footage and gather witness statements.

CCTV footage of the incident has circulated widely online. The viral video shows a car overtaking another vehicle near a zebra crossing and at a curve on a narrow road. At the same time, a motorbike approaches from the opposite direction.

This CCTV footage is alarming.A car overtakes right near a zebra crossing, at a curve, in a busy market area...and a biker ends up paying the price.100% fault of the car driver wrong move on our roads can change multiple lives twitter/MWJ21FD9Y3

- Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) February 22, 2026

The two vehicles collide head-on, throwing the biker off balance. The location appears crowded, with shops and pedestrian movement nearby.

The video triggered strong reactions on social media. Many viewers blamed the car driver, saying overtaking at a zebra crossing and at a curve is dangerous and irresponsible. Some users described the footage as alarming and warned that one wrong move on the road can destroy many lives.

Others focused on lane discipline. Several comments said roads become safer when drivers stay in their lanes and follow predictable movement. Some users criticised weak law enforcement and said stricter traffic rules and penalties are needed.

However, not everyone agreed on who was at fault. A section of viewers said the biker appeared to be travelling at high speed and should have slowed down near the zebra crossing. Some suggested both drivers were careless. A few users also debated whether the road might have been one-way or poorly organised, pointing to the lack of clear dividers and structured traffic control.

The incident has renewed discussion about road safety in busy town areas. Many users said speeding, risky overtaking and poor lane discipline remain common on Indian roads. Others stressed the need for defensive riding, especially for two-wheeler users who face greater risk in collisions.

Some comments also raised awareness about handling accident victims safely, including the importance of stabilising the neck before moving an injured person. Several viewers asked whether the biker was wearing a helmet and whether authorities would take action against the driver.

Officials have not yet released detailed findings on the cause of the crash. The investigation is expected to review the CCTV footage, the road layout and vehicle movement before the collision. Authorities will determine responsibility based on traffic rules and evidence from the scene.

The incident has once again highlighted how small traffic mistakes in crowded areas can quickly turn into serious accidents.