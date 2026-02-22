Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Booked Under POCSO Act In Prayagraj

An FIR has been lodged at Jhunsi police station against Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari, and others following directions from a Special Court under the POCSO Act. The case was registered late Saturday night, around 11:30 PM, after police had received the court's order. Officials confirmed that action was taken in compliance with the judicial directive.

The FIR has been filed under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 3, 4(2), 6, 16, 17 and 51 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The allegations relate to incidents said to have occurred between January 13, 2025 and February 15, 2026. The complaint contains serious charges concerning sexual offences involving minors.

Court Orders FIR on POCSO Complaint

The order was passed by Special Judge (POCSO) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia after hearing a petition filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari. In its ruling, the court referred to the complaint, statements of two alleged victims, testimony of independent witnesses, and an inquiry report submitted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj. Observing that the material on record disclosed cognizable and punishable offences under the relevant laws, the court directed the SHO of Jhunsi police station to register the FIR without delay and proceed in accordance with the law.

Investigation to Include Forensic Evidence

The court also noted that the investigation may require the collection of electronic, digital, and other forensic evidence. It directed that such material, if recovered, should be examined and verified through appropriate forensic procedures.

Shankaracharya Dismisses Allegations as 'Fabricated'

Earlier, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Saturday dismissed the allegations against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), calling them "fabricated". He also noted that his legal team had already informed the court of this stance on Saturday.

Alleges Complainant is a 'History-Sheeter'

Speaking to ANI, the religious leader alleged that the complainant, Ashutosh Brahmachari, has a history of filing false cases against others and is a registered history-sheeter at the Kandhla police station in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the allegations against him, Swami Avimukteshwaranand claimed that "Sanatan Dharma" is under threat from individuals within the faith who seek to destroy the Hindu religion and the institution of the Shankaracharya. "The court has its own procedure. The court has registered the complaint, and after registering it, they will investigate. We have informed the court that this case is fabricated. The person named Ashutosh (the complainant) is registered as a history-sheeter under the Kandhla police station in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. Many people are victims themselves and say that he (Ashutosh Pandey) has filed false cases against them too," said Swami Avimukteshwaranand. "The accusation made by us has been made by the disciple of a person who calls himself a Jagadguru. What does this mean? It means that Sanatan Dharma is not under threat from any outsider, but rather it is these very people from within who want to destroy Hindu religion, who want to destroy the institution called Shankaracharya." added Swami Avimukteshwaranand.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)