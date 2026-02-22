Want To Be DSP? Pay ₹55 Lakh: Family Goes Absconding After Promising Police Job Check How They Executed Alleged Fraud

MENAFN - Live Mint) A family from Ludhiana, Punjab, allegedly cheated a car dealer of nearly ₹89 lakh. They reportedly promised to help the dealer's son secure a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) post. The job was promised under the sports quota. The family also offered high returns on a business investment.

The family has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They have been booked for cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

After a two-month inquiry ordered by the commissioner of police, Shimlapuri police registered an FIR against Harjinder Singh, his wife, Kulwinder Kaur, and their son, Unique Singh.

According to investigating officer ASI Salwinder Pal, an FIR was registered after a detailed inquiry found evidence supporting the allegations. He added that the accused are currently absconding. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest them.

Here's how they allegedly carried out the fraud, according to the complaint filed by Parminderpal, the car dealer from Prem Nagar in Civil Lines in New Shimlapuri.

How the alleged fraud was carried out

Harjinder Singh approached his family in February 2025. He claimed he could help Parminderpal's 25-year-old son, Naman Goyal, get appointed as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

Since Naman played under-19 national level cricket, the job was promised under the sports quota. Harjinder allegedly demanded ₹55 lakh for arranging the job.

To appear influential, the family claimed strong political and police connections. They show photographs with senior officials. They even handed over what they called an official government phone.

To build trust, Harjinder reportedly claimed he was a close relative of a former Punjab DGP. He also claimed to have strong political and police contacts. He showed photographs with senior officers and political leaders to support his claims.

Harjinder also gave Naman a keypad phone, calling it an official number from the DGP's office. He claimed it had special features for direct police communication and tracking.

Parminderpal said he had paid the amount through cash and online transfers. He believed that the appointment would happen within a few months.

Later, Harjinder allegedly gave a joining letter and asked Naman to report to the police academy in Phillaur. However, there was no official confirmation.

When Parminderpal's family asked questions, they were given excuses. After realising the job was fake, Parminderpal demanded a refund and was allegedly threatened.

Besides promising a police job, the accused also convinced Parminderpal to invest over ₹30 lakh in their aluminium printing business. He allegedly promised high profits.

However, Parminderpal did not get any returns. Around ₹20 lakh of the total investment was reportedly taken through loans.

According to police, Harjinder's wife and son were present during several meetings and transactions. Harjinder also allegedly falsely claimed that his son was working as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Punjab Police.