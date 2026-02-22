8 Migrants Die In Separate Mediterranean Incidents Off Libya, Greece

Five migrant bodies were discovered on the coast of Tripoli, Libyan authorities said, in the latest episode highlighting the ongoing Mediterranean migration crisis. Local police indicated that the remains were found along a stretch of shoreline west of the capital, an area frequently used as a departure point for Europe-bound boats.

According to Al Jazeera, the bodies were recovered a day earlier and appeared to be recently washed ashore. Hassan al-Ghweil, a local police official, said the corpses were still intact and warned that additional bodies could yet be found along the same coastline as search efforts continue.

In a separate incident, a migrant boat capsized near the Greek island of Crete, leaving at least three people dead. Greek maritime rescue teams managed to save around 20 survivors from the water after the vessel overturned during the attempted crossing.

Media reports said most of the rescued migrants were nationals of Egypt and Sudan, countries grappling with economic hardship and instability. Authorities have not yet confirmed the total number of passengers who were on board at the time of the sinking.

The Mediterranean Sea remains one of the world's deadliest migration routes, with thousands attempting perilous journeys each year to escape war, repression and poverty. Human rights organizations have repeatedly warned about overcrowded boats, human smuggling networks and insufficient rescue capacity.

International agencies say Libya continues to serve as a major transit hub for migrants seeking to reach Europe, despite ongoing political fragmentation and security challenges within the country. Smuggling networks often launch vessels in poor weather conditions and with minimal safety measures.