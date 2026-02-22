Azerbaijan Conducts Nationwide Awareness Campaign On Emergency Safety

MENAFN - AzerNews) As part of its ongoing efforts to educate the public on proper conduct during emergencies, the relevant departments of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have organized a series of awareness events across the country,reports.

Experts from the State Fire Control Service, the Small Vessels Supervision Service, and the Water Rescue Service participated in the initiatives. The Baku Regional Center (RC) held sessions at the Baku Main Customs Department, Secondary School No. 121 in the Khazar district, and the Ankara School-Lyceum in the Narimanov district.

Meanwhile, the Ganja RC organized an event at "Yeni Ganja Hotel Company" LLC, and the Karabakh RC visited Secondary School No. 2 in Khachinabad village, Beylagan district. The Aran RC conducted awareness activities at the administrative building of the Qashalti-Qaraqoyunlu village representative office in Naftalan city and at the secondary school in Qarqucaq village, Goranboy district. In the northwest, the Ismayilli village of Mollaisaqli school and Ismayilli City Kindergarten No. 4 hosted MES awareness sessions. The North RC held its event at the Bostanchi village secondary school in Khachmaz district.

The primary goal of these events was to equip citizens with the necessary knowledge and skills to respond safely to natural and man-made emergencies. Participants received detailed information about the classification of emergencies, the types of incidents most common in Azerbaijan, including fires and earthquakes and the essential safety measures to follow in such situations.

Additionally, the purpose and use of MES's emergency hotline, "112," were explained, and demonstrations on how to operate basic firefighting equipment were conducted. The interactive format encouraged participants to ask questions, all of which were answered thoroughly by the experts.

Through these engaging initiatives, the Ministry continues to strengthen public preparedness and promote a culture of safety nationwide.