Israel Kills 614 In Gaza Since October 11 Ceasefire, Says Ministry
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Feb. 22 (Petra)-- Gaza's Health Ministry reported on Sunday that since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, 614 people have been killed in the Strip by Israeli occupation forces' fire, with 1,643 injured, while 726 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble.
In its daily statistical report on fatalities and injuries from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the ministry said 2 killed and 3 injuries arrived at Gaza hospitals over the past 24 hours.
The ministry added that the cumulative toll since the start of the aggression on October 7, 2023, has reached 72,072 killed and 171,741 injured.
