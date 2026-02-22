JUST Joins Mediterranean Green Hydrogen Education Initiative

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Feb. 22 (Petra) -- Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) participated in the official meeting of the "Green Hydrogen Skills for Higher Education in the Mediterranean" project, recently hosted by University of Gabès, in Tunis with academic and research delegations from several Arab and European countries.According to a university statement on Sunday, the project aims to enhance the capacities of higher education institutions in Jordan, Tunisia, and Algeria by integrating green hydrogen technologies into academic programs, updating curricula, strengthening specialized research, and building effective partnerships with industry.The initiative supports the transition to clean energy and contributes to sustainable development goals.The university's participation reflects its efforts to advance education and research in renewable energy and its commitment to keeping pace with global developments in the green hydrogen sector, particularly amid challenges such as weak links between academic programs and industry needs and limited specialized research capacity.The project seeks to build an integrated educational ecosystem that enhances practical skills for students and researchers through new course development, advanced training programs, and joint research initiatives among participating universities.It is implemented in collaboration with academic partners from Poland and Greece, promoting knowledge exchange and international cooperation, and supporting the role of participating universities as drivers of innovation and energy transition in the Mediterranean region.