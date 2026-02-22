Three Injured As Speeding Ferrari Runs Amok In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Three people were injured as a Ferrari car ran amok in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Road No. 45 near the residence of popular Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The Ferrari car, said to be worth Rs 3.5- 4 crore, lost control and hit an electric pole on the divider before ramming into a car coming from the opposite direction. Few cars and other vehicles coming behind the car hit by Ferrari were also damaged in the collision.

Three persons sustained injuries in the accident, which led to a huge traffic jam on the busy road.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to a private hospital. The condition of the injured is said to be stable.

The traffic police diverted traffic on the stretch for some time and later cleared the jam.

Jubilee Hills Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Ferrari, which was heading to Kondapur from Jubilee Hills, was allegedly being driven at a high speed. At least three cars and a few two-wheelers were damaged in the collision.

Preliminary investigation shows that a brake and engine malfunction led to the crash. The transport authorities were conducting an inspection.

The man behind the wheels tested negative for alcohol. He was on way to attend a wedding.

The Ferrari is registered in the name of one E. Venkata Raja Reddy.

Meanwhile, a farmer was killed in a hit-and-run case in Pahadi Shareef on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the early hours of the day.

According to police, the farmer was suspected to be hit by an auto-rickshaw in Sardar Nagara area.

The incident occurred when the farmer was returning home after finishing work in his field. He sustained grievous injuries in the head and succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital.