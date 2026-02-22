403
Prince Andrew should testify about Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties— UK PM
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, widely known as Prince Andrew, should be willing to appear before the US Congress to address questions about his past association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports.
Speaking to journalists while traveling back from Japan, Starmer said that anyone in possession of relevant information has a responsibility to provide it when requested, stating that such individuals should be ready to do so “in whatever form they are asked to do that.”
He framed the issue in terms of accountability to victims, saying, “You can’t be victim-centred if you’re not prepared to do that,” and adding, “Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority.”
When asked whether Prince Andrew should apologize, the prime minister said the decision was “for Andrew” himself to make, noting that he had expressed a similar position on the matter in November.
Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, has consistently denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Recently released US Justice Department records have renewed scrutiny of Andrew’s past, including images that appear to show him in close physical proximity to an unidentified woman. Other newly disclosed documents suggest Epstein remained in contact with Andrew even after his 2008 conviction, with references to potential private meetings in London in 2010, though it remains unclear whether any such meeting actually occurred.
In 2022, amid growing controversy linked to his association with Epstein, Prince Andrew was stripped of his military ranks and royal patronages and stepped back from public life.
Epstein pleaded guilty in a Florida court in 2008 to charges related to procuring a minor for prostitution, a resolution that critics have described as a “sweetheart deal.” Victims have alleged that he ran an extensive sex trafficking operation involving powerful and wealthy figures.
The Epstein case continues to generate intense political debate in the United States, with lawmakers and advocates for victims across the political spectrum calling for greater disclosure about his network of associates and anyone who may have enabled his crimes.
