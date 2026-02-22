Williston Barracks/Domestic Assault, Assault On A Protected Professional

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A1001547

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: February 22, 2026, at 0059 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Road, Richmond, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Assault on a Protected Professional-Bodily Fluids





ACCUSED: Bridgit Jewell

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:





VICTIM: Paramedic Eric Matens

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT





VICTIM: AEMT Jillian Leikauskes

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 22, 2026, at approximately 0059 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks were dispatched to a report of a family fight at a residence located on East Hill Road in the Town of Richmond. Subsequent investigation revealed that Bridgit Jewell (39) of Colchester, VT had committed the offense of domestic assault by causing bodily harm to a household member. Jewell also committed the offense of Assault on a Protected Professional with Bodily Fluids by spitting on responding members of Richmond Rescue and the Williston Fire Department.





Jewell was subsequently arrested and later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on April 7, 2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.





The Vermont State Police was assisted in this incident by the Williston Police Department, Williston Fire Department, and Richmond Rescue.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/7/26 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.









Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111









