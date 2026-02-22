Vice Prez Radhakrishnan Pays Tributes To Rani Velu Nachiyar, Visits Sowmyanarayana Perumal Temple In TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday paid tributes to Veeramangai Rani Velu Nachiyar in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, an official said.

The Vice President said that Rani Velu Nachiyar's bravery and sacrifices are being celebrated across the country.

He added that Rani Nachiyar's life and legacy will guide the nation in its journey towards Viksit Bharat.

He also interacted with the descendants of Veeramangai Rani Velu Nachiyar.

At another event, the Vice President paid floral tributes to Raja Muthu Vijaya Raghunatha Sasivarna Periya Udaya Thevar at Sivaganga Palace.

Radhakrishnan also visited the Sowmyanarayana Perumal Temple in Thirukoshtiyur, Sivaganga and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of all, said a statement on social media.

A day earlier, on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, VicePresident Radhakrishnan released the updated versions of the Constitution of India in Tamil and Gujarati, along with the eighth edition of the Legal Glossary (English–Hindi).

Describing Tamil as one of the world's most ancient classical languages with a rich literary legacy, and Gujarati as a language of profound cultural and philosophical depth, he said that this initiative will take the Constitution to the people in their own languages, thereby strengthening democratic participation and awareness.

The Vice-President appreciated the Ministry of Law and Justice for the extensive work undertaken in bringing out these translations and making the Constitution more accessible to citizens across the country, a statement said on the social media.

The Vice-President said that it was a matter of great pleasure to release the updated versions of the Constitution in Tamil and Gujarati on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

He observed that releasing these editions on this significant day underlines the importance of mother tongues in shaping identity, thought, and cultural continuity.

Highlighting Bharat's linguistic richness, the Vice-President said that every language of the country from Tamil to Kashmiri, from Gujarati to Assamese, carries centuries of heritage.

He noted that the Constitution of India recognises this diversity and celebrates multilingualism as a strength.

He remarked that nowhere else in the world would one find a country where the Constitution is made available in so many languages.