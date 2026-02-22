Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CRPF Raising Day Celebrations

2026-02-22 05:06:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Officers parade as they attend the 87th Raising Day celebrations of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Guwahati, India, Saturday.

87th Raising Day celebrations Central Reserve Police Force Officers parade

Gulf Times

