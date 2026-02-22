Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'March For Remigration'

'March For Remigration'


2026-02-22 05:06:34
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) People hold a banner and Union Jack flags as they take part in a Britain First 'March for Remigration' in Manchester, Britain, Saturday.

Union Jack flags March for Remigration Manchester Britain

MENAFN22022026000067011011ID1110773119



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search