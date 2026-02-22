Northern Military Zone Foils Infiltration Attempt

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) --The Northern Military Zone on Saturday thwarted an attempt by three individuals to illegally cross the Kingdom's border within its area of responsibility.According to a military source, rules of engagement were applied, and the infiltrators were arrested before being referred to the relevant authorities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.