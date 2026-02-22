Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Northern Military Zone Foils Infiltration Attempt


2026-02-22 05:05:30
Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) --The Northern Military Zone on Saturday thwarted an attempt by three individuals to illegally cross the Kingdom's border within its area of responsibility.
According to a military source, rules of engagement were applied, and the infiltrators were arrested before being referred to the relevant authorities.

