Exporters Association Opens EU-Funded Smartgreenecos To Dairy Firms

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) -- The Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) on Sunday invited local dairy companies engaged in production, processing and product development, as well as related entities, to apply for the Smart Green Ecosystem for the Dairy Sector (SmartGreenEcos) project under an open call.In a statement following its participation in an introductory session on the project, JEA said a limited number of companies will be selected based on clear criteria related to readiness, commitment and availability of essential data for assessment and follow-up, while ensuring confidentiality of information.The SmartGreenEcos initiative is a regional cooperation project funded by the European Union under the Interreg NEXT MED program. It aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises in the food sector to transition toward smarter and more sustainable practices through digital services, platforms and practical tools.Halim Abu Rahmeh, CEO of JEA, said the dairy manufacturing sector holds significant potential for growth and expansion into new export markets but faces challenges, including high production costs and supply chain pressures. He noted the sector needs to enhance quality, innovation and readiness to meet modern market requirements.He said exporting has become a strategic growth path for the sector, requiring improved preparedness in several areas, notably standardizing and stabilizing quality, documentation and traceability, improving efficiency and reducing waste, and developing products and packaging in line with market-specific requirements.Abu Rahmeh added that applied projects combining digital transformation and green practices present a valuable opportunity for companies to accelerate development and achieve measurable results.He affirmed JEA commitment to supporting Jordanian companies in strengthening their competitiveness, growth and export readiness, and encouraging them to benefit from specialized initiatives linking operational development with digital transformation and sustainability to directly enhance performance and market access.He said initiatives focused on digital transformation, efficiency and sustainability help companies build a stronger foundation for local competitiveness before pursuing structured and capable expansion into export markets.The project operates under a regional partnership involving four Mediterranean countries: Greece, Cyprus, Tunisia and Jordan. It supports companies through a practical pathway that begins with assessing the current situation and identifying priorities, followed by integration into digital services and platforms to facilitate implementation, monitoring and measurable impact.In Jordan, project activities are implemented by Investment World for Development and Technology Company (IWDT) as the national executive partner, with a specific focus on dairy manufacturing. The program aims to engage 25 local companies in an applied support track.Selected companies will gain access to a package of digital services developed under the project, including a green smart performance measurement and improvement platform supported by artificial intelligence tools to develop action plans and practical recommendations. They will also benefit from a digital skills and smart-green practices platform offering training content, resources and case studies.The program further provides access to a digital procurement and supply chain platform to enhance collaboration and improve purchasing and supply efficiency, in addition to a collaborative new product development platform to support innovation and prototype development.The deadline for applications is March 5. Results will be announced within two weeks, and selected companies will be contacted to complete procedures and begin implementation.