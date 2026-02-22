Air Defenses Neutralize 33 Missiles, 274 Drones Used By Russia In Overnight Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force Command announced this on Telegram.

Starting at 19:00 on Saturday, February 21, Russian forces launched a combined strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure using attack drones as well as air- and ground-launched missiles.

In total, the Ukrainian Air Force's radio-technical troops detected 345 missiles and drones, including:



4 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launched from temporarily occupied Crimea);

22 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launched from Russia's Bryansk and Belgorod regions and temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk region);

18 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launched from Russia's Vologda region);

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launched from Russia's Kursk region);

4 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles (launched from the Kursk region); 297 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types and other drones (launched from Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as from temporarily occupied Crimea), about 200 of which were Shahed-type drones.

Injury toll from Russian attack on Kyiv region rises, one person killed

The main directions of the attack were the Kyiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.

The aerial assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, drone units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 10:00 on Sunday, February 22, air defenses shot down or suppressed 307 targets – 33 missiles and 274 drones of various types, including:



2 Zircon anti-ship missiles;

8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;

17 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles; 274 drones.

Hits by 14 missiles and 23 strike drones were recorded at 14 locations, while debris from downed UAVs fell at five locations.

Information regarding several enemy missiles is still being clarified.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force