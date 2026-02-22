Russia Launched About 1,300 Drones, 1,400 Bombs, 96 Missiles At Ukraine Over Past Week Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"This week alone, Russia launched more than 1,300 attack drones against Ukraine, over 1,400 guided aerial bombs, and 96 missiles of various types, including dozens of ballistic ones. That is why we must bolster our air defense," he wrote.

He noted that response and recovery efforts are currently underway to deal with the aftermath of the overnight Russian attack. According to him, Russia launched nearly 300 attack drones, most of them Shahed-type drones, and 50 missiles of various types, a significant number of which were ballistic, at Ukraine.

"The strikes targeted Kyiv and the region, the Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, and Sumy regions. Tragically, one person was killed in the Fastiv district. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Eight people were injured, including one child. The main target of the attack was the energy sector. Ordinary residential buildings were also damaged, and there is damage to the railway," Zelensky added.

On the night of February 21-22, Russian forces launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine. Kyiv and the Kyiv region were among the targets.

In the Kyiv region, the consequences of the attack were recorded in the Boryspil, Brovary, Fastiv, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine