U.S. To Send Hospital Ship To Greenland To Provide Medical Aid


2026-02-22 05:04:54

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States will deploy a hospital ship to the coasts of Greenland to provide medical assistance to local residents, AzerNEWS reports.

This was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on the social media platform Truth Social.

Donald Trump posted on social media that, working with the "fantastic" Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, they were going to send a hospital ship to Greenland to care for the many sick people who were not being looked after there, and added that the ship was already on its way.

AzerNews

