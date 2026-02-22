Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review: Crude Oil Prices See Mixed Trends


2026-02-22 05:04:54

(MENAFN- AzerNews) This week, the average prices of Azeri Light CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Urals, and Dated Brent crude oils all experienced fluctuations, AzerNEWS reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF crude from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field rose by $0.21, or 0.3 percent, from last week, reaching $71.04 per barrel. During the week, the price of this grade ranged from a low of $68.92 to a high of $72.78 per barrel.

Azeri Light crude on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $68.40 per barrel this week, up $0.06, or 0.3 percent, compared to the previous week. Prices for this grade fluctuated between $66.28 and $70.13 per barrel over the reporting period.

Urals crude oil averaged $40.46 per barrel, marking a $0.14, or 0.4 percent, increase from last week. Its weekly range was $38.32 at the lowest and $42.13 at the highest.

Meanwhile, Dated Brent crude oil averaged $71.47 per barrel, slightly down $0.23, or 0.3 percent, from the previous week. The price of Dated Brent ranged from $69.74 to $72.76 per barrel during the week.

