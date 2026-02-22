Karzai Calls Pakistani Airstrikes A“Clear Violation Of Afghanistan's Sovereignty”

Former President Hamid Karzai called the overnight Pakistani airstrikes a“clear violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty” and urged Islamabad to adopt a civilized, neighborly policy toward Afghanistan.

Former High Peace Council head Abdullah Abdullah strongly condemned the attacks, stating they undermine national sovereignty, destabilize the country, and worsen the ongoing crisis.

Abdullah emphasized that“bombardment, targeting civilians and violence” are not solutions and suggested dialogue as the best approach to resolving disputes between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Afghanistan permanent mission to the United Nations highlighted that Afghan civilians are victims of decades of terrorism and conflict, urging principled, law-abiding efforts to combat extremism.

The UN statement added that selective approaches and double standards strengthen extremist networks and weaken regional peace, emphasizing the need for joint efforts to support a legitimate, accountable Afghanistan government.

Pakistani fighter jets reportedly struck parts of Khogyani, Ghani Khil, and Behsud districts in Nangarhar and Barmal district in Paktika around midnight on Saturday, claiming to target TTP and Islamic State Khorasan hideouts.

Taliban information chief Quraishi Badlon said at least 17 civilians were killed in Behsud, and the Kabul warned that a“calculated response” would be delivered at an appropriate time, accusing Pakistan of repeated violations.