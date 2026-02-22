Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, Meerut Metro Inaugurated: Routes, Features, Speed, Fare Explained

Delhi–Meerut RRTS launches high-speed Namo Bharat trains with modern features, faster travel, multiple stops, and affordable fares, transforming regional connectivity between Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

The Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor connects Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut. It passes through key urban hubs like Ghaziabad and Meerut South.

The corridor spans around 82 km, making it one of India's fastest regional transit systems. It significantly cuts travel time between Delhi and Meerut.

Major stations include Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Duhai, Meerut South, and Modipuram. These stops ensure connectivity across residential and commercial zones.

Namo Bharat trains can reach a top speed of 180 km/h. The operational speed ensures a smooth and rapid commute.

The journey between Delhi and Meerut is expected to take under an hour. This is a major reduction compared to road travel.

Trains come with air-conditioning, comfortable seating, and onboard amenities. They also include safety systems like CCTV surveillance.

Ticket prices are designed to be affordable for daily commuters. Premium coach options are also available at higher fares.

Trains will run at frequent intervals, especially during peak hours. This ensures minimal waiting time for passengers.

Compared to Meerut Metro, the RRTS offers higher speed and longer-distance travel. It is designed for regional connectivity, not just city commuting.