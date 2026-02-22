Ruffalo, Cameron Clash On Netflix's USD 83B Warner Bros. Takeover

Mark Ruffalo challenged filmmaker James Cameron, escalating a growing debate in Hollywood over Netflix's proposed USD 83 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The exchange began after Cameron, director of the blockbuster 'Avatar' franchise, wrote to Senator Mike Lee, chair of the Senate subcommittee on antitrust, warning that a Netflix takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery would be "disastrous for the theatrical motion picture business," as quoted by Variety.

Ruffalo Questions Cameron's Consistency

Cameron argued that such a deal would threaten cinema halls and jobs across the United States. Responding on Instagram Threads, Ruffalo questioned whether Cameron's opposition was consistent. "So... the next question to Mr Cameron should be this," Ruffalo wrote, adding, "'Are you also against the monopolization that a Paramount acquisition would create? Or is it just that of Netflix?'"

The actor continued by urging broader scrutiny of consolidation in the entertainment sector. "I think the answer would be very interesting for the film community to hear and one that should be asked immediately. Is Mike Lee against the Paramount sale as well? Is he as concerned about that as he is the Netflix sale? We all want to know. Speaking on behalf of hundreds of thousands of film makers worldwide," Ruffalo added.

Details of the Proposed Acquisition

Netflix is currently poised to acquire Warner Bros. studios and HBO Max in a deal valued at USD 83 billion., as per Variety.

On February 17, Warner Bros. Discovery opened a seven-day window allowing Paramount Skydance to assemble a superior competing offer. The proposed Netflix acquisition is scheduled for a shareholder vote on March 20.

Cameron Warns of 'Disastrous' Consequences

In his letter to Senator Lee, Cameron warned of significant consequences if the transaction is approved. "Theaters will close. Fewer films will be made. The job losses will spiral," he wrote.

He further stated that Netflix's business model is "directly at odds with the theatrical film production and exhibition business, which employs hundreds of thousands of Americans," and argued it conflicts with the Warner Bros. movie division's traditional studio model.

Netflix Responds to Concerns

Meanwhile, Netflix has sought to reassure industry stakeholders. In a recent interview with Variety, co-CEO Ted Sarandos reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining Warner Bros.' existing theatrical rollout strategy.

Emphasising continuity, Sarandos said the approach would "remain largely like it is today," adding jokingly, "Your listeners can watch us now, cut a finger and do a blood oath together." (ANI)

