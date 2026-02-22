UP's Law & Order, Connectivity Transformed: PM Modi At Meerut Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the improvement in law and order in Uttar Pradesh, coupled with rapid infrastructure development under the BJP's "double-engine government," has transformed connectivity and public confidence in the state, as he inaugurated the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro services from the same platform.

Addressing a gathering after the launch, the Prime Minister said that areas which once were deserted after sunset are now being connected by modern, safe and efficient transport systems. He recalled his interaction with students and other passengers during a ride on the Meerut Metro earlier in the day. "Everyone can recall the old days. Especially the sisters and daughters told me that a few years ago, the entire route would fall silent after evening. There used to be an atmosphere of fear and apprehension. Now, the law and order system has improved, and people have convenient and safe travel," he said.

A 'New Revolution' for a Developed India

Calling the launch of the Rapid Rail and Metro services a "new revolution" for a Viksit (developed) Uttar Pradesh and a Viksit Bharat (developed India), PM Modi highlighted that for the first time, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Metro services were inaugurated on the same day from the same platform - a move he described as a glimpse of what connectivity in a developed India would look like. "Today, a new revolution is gaining energy for a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India. For the first time today, from the same platform, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and Metro Service are being inaugurated on the same day. This is a splendid glimpse of what the connectivity of a Viksit Bharat will be like," he said.

Reflecting BJP's 'Work Culture'

The Prime Minister said the modern Namo Bharat trains would accelerate the vision of integrated metro systems and twin-city development in the greater urban region. Expressing satisfaction over the project's completion in Uttar Pradesh, he said such initiatives reflect the BJP government's work culture. "Metro within the city and a modern train like Namo Bharat to accelerate the vision of twin cities. I am satisfied that this work has been done in Uttar Pradesh. Today's program also reflects the work culture of the double-engine government of the BJP. Our work culture is that we have to work day and night to finish the project whose foundation stone has been laid," he added.

Empowering Women in Transport

PM Modi also underscored the role of women in the new transport systems, noting that the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail has become a symbol of women's empowerment. He pointed out that many train operators, station operators and staff members are women. "I am happy that this service is being led by our daughters," he said.

Project Inauguration and Details

Earlier, PM Modi flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station. From there, the Prime Minister undertook the Metro Ride to Meerut South Station, where he interacted with students. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP President and Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary, along with officials, accompanied the Prime Minister. PM Modi also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut.

The Prime Minister dedicated the entire 82 Km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. He inaugurated the remaining sections of India's first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). These include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. With a design speed of 180 km per hour, Namo Bharat is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System. It will connect major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi at a faster pace. (ANI)

