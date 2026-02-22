Tamil Nadu Polls: IUML Demands 5 Seats In Seat-Sharing Talks With DMK

DMK-IUML Seat-Sharing Negotiations

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president KM Kader Mohideen met DMK representatives on Sunday for seat-sharing talks ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls here and demanded that five seats be allotted to them to contest the elections under the coalition.

Speaking to reporters, IUML President KM Kader Mohideen said, "On behalf of IUML, we met the DMK representatives and demanded that five seats should be allotted to us." The DMK's seat-sharing negotiation committe held discussions with alliance partners ahead of the upcoming elections. Senior leaders T.R. Baalu, K.N. Nehru, E.V. Velu, Tiruchi Siva, R.S. Bharathi, and M.R.K. Panneerselvam were present. The committee members had earlier met the Chief Minister at the camp office for consultations before proceeding to the party headquarters.

NTK Releases Full Candidate List

Also, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on Saturday released its full list of 234 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at the 'Maatrathai Virumbum Makkal Maanadu' held at Alampatti Pudur in Tiruchirappalli. The party's Chief Coordinator, Seeman, introduced all the candidates on stage and announced that he will be contesting from the Karaikudi Assembly constituency. According to the party, the list comprises 117 men and 117 women candidates, ensuring equal representation of men and women in the electoral fray. Party leaders said the move reflects NTK's commitment to gender equality in politics.

AIADMK Announces Election Promises

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday also announced a set of five election promises for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Election Background and 2021 Results

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to elections this year. In the 2021 polls, the DMK secured 133 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance to victory, while the AIADMK won 66 seats. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)