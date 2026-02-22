Hardik Pandya's ₹4 Crore Range Rover Lavender Surprise For Agastya Breaks The Internet (WATCH)

Team star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic might have chosen separate ways in their personal lives, but they continue to co-parent their son Agastya. Hardik and Natasa parted ways in July 2024 after four years of marriage, announcing their decision through a joint statement on social media.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic became parents to Agastya Pandya in July 2020. Despite taking separate paths in their personal lives, the duo has continued to prioritise their son, often sharing glimpses of their co-parenting journey on social media.

Since 2024, post-divorce, the ex-couple have continued to maintain a friendly relationship for the sake of their son, frequently coming together for important moments in his life. Agastya Pandya has often been at the centre of their world, with both Hardik and Natasa ensuring he feels equally loved and supported.

Hardik's Grand Surprise for Agastya

Hardik Pandya has often taken time for his Agastya amid his busy cricketing schedule and his new relationship with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. The star all-rounder, who is currently part of Team India for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, has made headlines recently after gifting his son a luxurious black Range Rover Lavender, reportedly worth INR 4 crore.

In a video posted by Navnit Motors Land Rover Mumbai on its Instagram handle, Agastya, with his mother Natasa Stankovic by his side, can be seen receiving the car keys from the showroom owner in Mumbai

Agastya was seen happily inspecting the sleek black Land Rover Defender as Natasa looked on proudly., Beside the car, there is a small placard on a stand read,“Papa to Agastya,” adding an emotional touch to the special moment.

Hardik gifting a car to his son was seemingly a symbol of his commitment to family and responsible co-parenting following his divorce from his ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, reflecting that, despite personal differences, their son continues to remain their top priority.

'Hardik Pandya Reflects Maturity and Pure Class'

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's affection towards his son Agastya by gifting him a luxurious SUV had the internet talking, as the fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), praised the gesture and lauded his commitment to family and responsible co-parenting.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts praised Hardik Pandya's gesture as a 'classy' and 'mature' act of co-parenting. Many highlighted that, despite his divorce from his wife, Natasa Stankovic, the star all-rounder continues to prioritise his son's happiness, showing generosity and respect towards both his son and his ex-wife.

Others described him as a 'great father', 'wholesome', and a 'true gentleman off the field', with several noting that such kind of co-parenting sets an example in the public eye.

Separation doesn't mean bitterness. This gesture by Hardik Pandya reflects maturity and pure class. twitter/VYiFwnJS8L

- Unlimited Kalesh (@unlimitedkalesh) February 22, 2026

Whatever happens, being a good father always comes first. Respect.

- Cricket Insider (@PriceTickerX) February 22, 2026

Relationships might change but the duty of a father never expires. It shows that he values his son's happiness more than his own ego. a true gentleman off the field. ❤️❤️❤️

- Rao Amit (@RoyalRao47) February 22, 2026

Maturity is putting your child's happiness above everything.

- Cricket Insider (@PriceTickerX) February 22, 2026

These 2 handled their divorce so maturely and Hardik is still caring for his son and ex-wife. It's good to see such things

- Phunsuk Wangdu (@Phunsukwangduji) February 22, 2026

From being trolled to being the ultimate 'Defender' of his family. ️ Hardik Pandya gifting his ex-wife and son a luxury SUV is the wholesome content we needed today.

- Hitman_hits (@Hitman_Hits264) February 22, 2026

Hardik's always been generous with his family. Good to see him and his son bonding regardless of what happened between the adults.

- Anup Sharma (@ananya632018) February 22, 2026

Hardik Pandya proving that being a great father and a respectful partner comes first. What a generous gesture! ❤️"

- Cric_zone_Update (@GujaratiZ76320) February 22, 2026

That's a classy gesture ❤️No matter what happens between two adults, stepping up for your child and maintaining respect says a lot about character. Wishing them peace and happiness moving forward.

- Gopigovind (@Gopi_govind93) February 22, 2026

Great gesture Great father ❤️Greatest all rounder

- (@Anshuraj_19) February 22, 2026

good to see Hardik supporting his ex-wife and their son ❤️

- HolyPun (@HolyPun) February 22, 2026

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya will be featuring in India's first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

Hardik Pandya has not had an ideal campaign, amassing just 87 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 21.75 and a strike rate of 155.35 in four matches. With the ball, Hardik picked five wickets at an average of 22.20 and an economy rate of 7.92 in four matches.