NCP(SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Hospitalized In Pune, Condition Stable

Sharad Pawar Admitted to Pune Hospital, Condition Stable

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar, 85, was on Sunday admitted to a private hospital after experiencing mild dehydration, doctors said Dr. Purvez Grant, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, informed that the health of the veteran leader is stable. "He needs fluids. His condition is stable. He will remain in Ruby Hall Clinic for two days," he said.

NCP (SP) MP and the daughter of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, also shared health updates of the former Maharashtra Chief Minister. "We are admitting Baba to Ruby Hall, Pune for follow-up tests and hydration. Thanking all the doctors and healthcare workers," Sule wrote on X.

Previous Hospitalization in February

Sharad Pawar was admitted to the same Pune hospital on February 9 and discharged on February 14, following treatment for chest congestion and breathing difficulties.

The hospital had in a statement said that the medical team had advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements.

