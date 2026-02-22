PM Modi Congratulates Institute Of Actuaries On 25Th Global Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) on the occasion of the 25th Global Conference of Actuaries, highlighting the significance of the milestone year for the actuarial industry. Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) President Preeti Chandrashekhar on Sunday read out a message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration ceremony of the 25th GCA. PM Modi said "It is a pleasure to learn about the 25th Global Conference of Actuaries. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Institute of Actuaries of India on the occasion. This milestone reflects the organisation's sustained commitment towards advancing the actuarial profession in India."

Actuarial Pathways to Viksit Bharat

The PM emphasized that the institute has worked to strengthen the standards, encourage research and engage with risks in the "rapidly developing nation". "During the course of this journey, the Institute has worked to strengthen standards, encourage research and engage with emerging areas of risk in a rapidly developing nation. The theme of this year's conference, "Actuarial Pathways to Viksit Bharat: Managing Risk for Inclusive Social and Economic Growth" is a thoughtful one, especially when India is going through a period of rapid economic growth and expansion of social security architecture." PM said.

Strengthening Social Security

Furthermore, the PM said the actuarial sciences and profession have evolved along with nation's economic growth, adding, "In recent years, several initiatives have been undertaken to expand financial inclusion and security." Highlighting government schemes such as the Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojana and Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, PM Modi said that they "have widened access to insurance, health protection and pension coverage. These measures are strengthening social security and enhancing confidence among citizens. The calibration and success of these schemes underscore the importance of the actuarial profession."

Aligning Efforts with Vision 2047

"As India advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, it is important that our efforts remain aligned to widen and reinforce the safety nets available to citizens. It is encouraging to see professional bodies such as the IAI working in critical domains and contributing constructively to this broader national endeavour. This global conference which brings together students, associates, fellows, affiliates and domain specialists will help them engage in mutual learning and share experiences. Best wishes for making the conference a resounding success" the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)