Congress Turned Global Event Into 'Dirty, Naked Politics': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a very pointed attack on Congress over its "shirtless" protest at the recent India AI Impact Summit and accused the party of turning a global platform into an arena for "dirty and naked politics" Addressing a public gathering in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi referred to the protest staged by Congress leaders on Saturday, during the AI Summit held in Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

'Why Did You Feel the Need to Take Off Your Clothes?'

"There are some political parties within the country who cannot digest India's success. You just witnessed the world's largest AI conference in India. Delegates from over 80 countries came to Delhi. Heads of state from nearly 20 countries came to India. I want to ask the people of Meerut: Were you proud of this AI conference?... The entire country was filled with pride. But what did the Congress and its ecosystem do? The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics. Congress leaders reached the venue naked in front of the foreign guests. I ask the Congress people, the country knows that you are already naked, then why did you feel the need to take off your clothes? the Prime Minister said.

He said that the actions of the Congress reflected their ideologically bankruptcy and showed how impoverished the oldest party of the country had become PM Modi said the AI Global Summit was a national event and not a BJP function, asserting that no BJP leader was present at the time of the protest. He accused Congress of breaking decorum and disrespecting a forum meant to showcase India's technological progress.

"This corrupt policy of Congress is being condemned by the entire country," he said. The Prime Minister also accused Congress leaders of engaging in personal attacks. "Congress leaders hate Modi; they want to dig my grave. They don't even hesitate to insult my mother," he said.

On February 20, cadres of the Indian Youth Congress staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being "compromised" over the India-US trade deal framework.

'Developed Countries Eager to Connect With India'

Meanwhile, today in his speech PM Modi highlighted India's growing global stature, PM Modi said developed countries are now eager to enter into trade agreements with India, reflecting increasing international confidence. "There was a time when the Congress government, despite wanting to, could not make agreements with developed countries because the world hesitated to deal with a government notorious for scams. Today, developed countries are eager to connect with India. The world feels India can provide solutions to the challenges of the 21st century," he said.

Infrastructure and Self-Reliance

Turning to infrastructure development, PM Modi contrasted the current pace of metro expansion with what he described as slow progress before 2014. He said that during the Congress-led regime, metro services were operational in only five cities, whereas under the BJP government, metro networks now run in more than 25 cities, making India the world's third-largest metro network.

"When Congress and the Samajwadi Party were in power in Delhi, infrastructure projects would vanish into scams. Most metro-related technology had to be imported. We have not only stopped scams but also moved the country forward on the path of self-reliance," he said.

Development in Meerut and Western UP

Referring to Meerut and western Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said farmers, textile workers, artisans and traders have consistently supported the BJP's development agenda. He accused Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the BSP of continuing "toxic politics," while asserting that the BJP has made development its guiding principle. "If there is one thing that has been universal, it is development. The Metro and the Meerut Metro are examples of that," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station. From there, the Prime Minister undertook the Metro Ride to Meerut South Station, where he interacted with students. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP President and Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary, along with officials, accompanied the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)