Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, PM, 1St Deputy PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, at Bayan Palace Sunday morning.
The Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
