Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, PM, 1St Deputy PM


2026-02-22 05:00:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, at Bayan Palace Sunday morning.
The Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
res


MENAFN22022026000071011013ID1110773009



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search