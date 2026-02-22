Ananya Pandey Changes The Name Of Her New Fur Baby

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Ananya Pandey introduced her Insta Fam to her two new fur babies on Saturday - Honey and Thumper. However, the 'CTRL' actress has now decided to change the name of one of her furry friends.

Ananya revealed through one of her latest social media posts that from now on, Thumper will be called Lemon.

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and posted a cute picture of her new four-legged friend, along with the text, "Hi sorry my name has officially changed to Lemon now!!! No Thumper (sic)."

On Saturday, Ananya took to her Insta Stories and uploaded an adorable picture of herself posing with her new pets.

She looked cute in a blue nightdress as she held Honey and Thumper (Now Lemon) in bed.

The text overlay on the sweet photo read, "Say hello to my little boys Honey and Thumper", followed by a red heart, evil eye, and flower emoji.

It must be noted that Ananya is already a pet mom to her fur baby, Riot.

In February 2025, she treated the netizens with glimpses from the first birthday celebration of Riot.

Ananya took to her Instagram and shared a video where she was seen holding Riot and cutting the birthday cake. She also added the track“Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye - Happy Birthday To You” by Mohammed Rafi in the backdrop.

“Happy 1st birthday to my baby jaan RIOT... thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world," she captioned the post.

Refreshing your memory, Ananya introduced Riot on social media back in 2024 with another cute post.

Talking about Ananya's professional commitments, she will next grace the screen with the upcoming romantic drama "Chand Mera Dil". She will be seen sharing the screen with the 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' fame actor Lakshya in her next.