Cabinet To Decide On Setting Up Fast-Track Court For Probing Zubeen Garg's Death: Assam CM

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 22 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that a decision regarding the setting up of a fast-track Court to conduct the probe into Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's death will be taken in the next cabinet meeting scheduled in the coming week.

Talking to reporters here, Sarma said, "A cabinet meeting is being called on February 26 to discuss the formation of fast-track court regarding probe into death of Zubeen Garg. We will take a decision at par with the sentiment of Assamese public."

The Chief Minister also accused the Congress party for indulging in politics by involving Zubeen Garg's tragic demise to use public emotions as a tool to fetch votes in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Taking a dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who went to visit the cremation site of Zubeen Garg at the outskirts of Guwahati during her recent visit to Assam, CM Sarma said, "Congress has been trying use Zubeen's Garg to attract votes in the election and I believe that is very wrong. I want to ask Priyaka Gandhi why did she visit only Zubeen Garg's cremation site? She could have paid homage to Bhupen Hazarika and other tall Assamese icons if she genuinely thought about the people of Assam. We have kept Zubeen Garg out of politics."

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister said his government is aware of the strong emotions associated with the case and assured that the law would take its own course.

He added that the administration remains committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in investigations, while also respecting legal procedures.

The case involving Zubeen Garg has remained in public discourse for several months, with various organisations, fans, and civil society groups demanding speedy justice and clarity.

Protest demonstrations and appeals on social media have called for swift action, citing the cultural significance of the singer and the emotional bond he shares with the people of Assam.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam's most celebrated cultural icons, has a massive following across generations.

Any incident associated with him tends to evoke strong reactions, making the matter socially and politically sensitive. The alleged death-related investigation has therefore remained under close public scrutiny.

Sarma said that public confidence in the justice delivery system is essential and reiterated that his government would not shy away from structural reforms if required.

"Fast-track courts can play an important role in delivering justice within a fixed time frame, especially in cases that deeply concern society," he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people to maintain peace and trust the legal system, stating that speculation and misinformation could hamper the investigation process.

Zubeen Garg died in a sea outing in Singapore on September 19 last year.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Assam government accused four persons including the singer's manager, bandmates and a festival organiser for killing Garg.

The issue is expected to continue resonating in Assam's political discourse, especially as the state moves closer to the Assembly elections, with demands for fast-track Court proceedings in Zubeen Garg death gaining momentum.